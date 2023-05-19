Howard W. Robin Sells 20,361 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,659.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,653.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.67 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.
