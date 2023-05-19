Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 266,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 138,635 shares of company stock worth $10,358,580. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $14,153,000.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

