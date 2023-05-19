Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 266,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $14,153,000.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
