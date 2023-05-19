Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,347. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Read More

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.