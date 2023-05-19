Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

