Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $197.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,431. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

