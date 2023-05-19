Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

