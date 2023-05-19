Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $178.51 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 487,467,692 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

