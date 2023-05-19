Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price Up 3.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.30. 482,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,390,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

