Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 2.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.