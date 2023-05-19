Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 160,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 138,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.95. 1,582,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $365.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

