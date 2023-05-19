Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

TSE:HRX traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.91. 17,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,958. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

