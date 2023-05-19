Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

