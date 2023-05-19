Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 392,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $174.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.32 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

