Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at about $942,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.