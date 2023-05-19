Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 1,175,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after buying an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

