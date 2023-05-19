HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0378

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $15,723.83 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

