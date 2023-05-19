Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
HTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 288,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.
Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA
In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 283,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
