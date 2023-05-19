Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 420,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

