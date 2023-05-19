Head-To-Head Review: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westaim and ProSomnus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSomnus 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProSomnus has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.60%. Given ProSomnus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than Westaim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Westaim has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,084.63% 33.13% 28.81% ProSomnus N/A N/A -27.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and ProSomnus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 30.13 $17.96 million $0.12 18.97 ProSomnus $19.39 million 4.14 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProSomnus.

Summary

Westaim beats ProSomnus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

