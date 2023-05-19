Head-To-Head Review: The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $3.56 billion 1.73 $224.89 million $4.13 24.57

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group 6.97% 13.38% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $98.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who have not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment includes premiums collected by various segments and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. The company was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

