Head to Head Contrast: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) versus Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $67.86 million 1.35 $18.07 million $0.83 5.14 Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.08 $240.72 million $4.60 8.74

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 26.63% 11.95% 1.09% Axos Financial 25.02% 17.46% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offering asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

