HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Lauren L. Valiente Buys 441 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
HCI Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The company has a market cap of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.16.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
