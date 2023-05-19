HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Lauren L. Valiente Buys 441 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The company has a market cap of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.16.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

