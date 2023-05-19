HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

HCA opened at $279.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

