HC Wainwright Trims Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,500 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,384,000 after buying an additional 752,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.