HC Wainwright Cuts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $1.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 241.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 574,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion



Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

