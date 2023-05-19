Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Price Performance
Hawkins stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,988. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
