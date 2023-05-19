Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,988. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawkins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

