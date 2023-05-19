HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 704,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.33. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.