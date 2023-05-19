Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Up 1.3%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

