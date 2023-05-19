Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Harsco by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Harsco by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.