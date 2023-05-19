Harmony (ONE) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $223.05 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,898,793,337 coins and its circulating supply is 13,278,168,337 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.