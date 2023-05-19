Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 628,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,532. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.38%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 797,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

