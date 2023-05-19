Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 141,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

