GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.61 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and $146.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

