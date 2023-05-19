Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.