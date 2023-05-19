Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.