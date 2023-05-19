Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

TV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $972.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.43 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

