Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 1,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

