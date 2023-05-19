Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of GRIN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

