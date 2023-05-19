Grin Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $619,660.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,791.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00340577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00563690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00068268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00430966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

