Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 11,545,632 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545,632 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for about 4.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of KE worth $66,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $39,583,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,661,000 after buying an additional 2,625,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 4,491,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -1.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

