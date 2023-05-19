Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases 320,610 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 359.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,910 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,610 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.34. 601,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,661. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.