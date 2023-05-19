Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 1,674,795 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,986,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,040 shares of company stock worth $4,877,649. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,603. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

