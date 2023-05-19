Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys 1,134,300 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun accounts for about 5.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Kanzhun worth $88,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZ. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kanzhun by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kanzhun by 44.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,683. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

