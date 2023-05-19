Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.