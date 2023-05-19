Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $492.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.39 and its 200-day moving average is $458.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

