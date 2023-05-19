Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $371.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

