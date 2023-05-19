Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 66,843 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 66,843 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $15.19 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

