Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 964,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 134,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 893,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.13 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

