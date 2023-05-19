Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.