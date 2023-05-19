Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5,526.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

