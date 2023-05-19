Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

